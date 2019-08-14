Schneider Electric tool analyses cost of prefabricated vs traditional data centres

Tool delivers high-level cost assessments and enables different approaches to be modelled and tested Print Print Pro

Schneider Electric have introduced a Prefabricated vs Traditional Data Centre Cost Calculator. The new tool should provide users with a cost analysis for considering the best approach to deploying new IT infrastructure and delivering key insights into procurement decisions.

When deciding how to add capacity to existing infrastructure, operators must decide if they should refurbish and upgrade an existing plant, build a new facility, or deploy a prefabricated data centre.

The key cost considerations are the cooling architecture, rack density, module placement and choice to build or lease the property. Schneider’s cost calculator uses information from internal and external sources, including third-party equipment suppliers and government labour statistics, to provide rough cost comparisons between each approach.

TradeOff Tool simplifies decision making

With the digital TradeOff Tool, decision makers can investigate what approach to deploying new data centre infrastructure is most appropriate, based on the IT requirements and demands of a business. Users can also consider the implications of a combined approach.

The TradeOff Tool uses trending data to devise multipliers and estimate the effects of increasing rack density, capacity and redundancy. It calculates a summary of the capital expenditure (CAPEX) incurred via user input options and demonstrates the percentage difference. Bar charts provide a graphical overview of the equipment, design/installation and space/building costs for each approach.

Rapid deployment, flexibility and scalability

Data centres often require rapid deployment, flexibility and scalability. While they are not new, prefabricated data centres have transformed the way data centres are designed and built. When time and cost is removed, the industry can better address the growth and technological advance through predictable data centre performance.

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Ready Prefabricated Data Centres are pre-engineered, pre-assembled and pre-tested physical infrastructure systems, delivered as standardised modules direct to the customer site in as little as 12 weeks.

Prefabs can include IT racks, cooling, uninterruptible power supplies, distribution and switchgear. The sizes can range from small single rack-sized edge computing solutions, to data hall-sized prefabricated infrastructure modules.

Commenting on the cost calculator, Wendy Torell, senior research analyst, Schneider Electric, said: “Schneider Electric has simplified the task, allowing IT Professionals to model the financial implications of various deployment strategies that are accurate to within 20% or so of the costs that might be expected by choosing prefab.”

TechCentral Reporter