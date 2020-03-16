Network Cork launches free webinar series to support businesses

Network Ireland Cork has launched a series of free live webinars to support businesses in light of the current Covid-19 public health situation. Beginning Wednesday, 18 March from 8pm-9pm, the first webinar will cover elements of employment law and remote working with panellists Karen O’Reilly, a flexible work specialist and founder of EmployFlex, and Gráinne O’Donovan, partner at Douglas Law Solicitors.

Speaking ahead of the branch’s first webinar, Network Ireland Cork president Marguerite O’Sullivan (pictured) said: “Many businesses are now faced with uncertainty. We want [the] Network to be a place of support during this difficult period and therefore have made changes to our upcoming schedule, replacing our in-person events with online versions.

“Now more than ever businesses need our support, so we have rallied together to push out complimentary webinars – for both members and non-members – that are specifically designed to help during these unprecedented times.

“Our Network Ireland Cork members, Grainne O’Donovan and Karen O’Reilly are experts in their fields and they will be on-hand this Wednesday evening to discuss employment law for employees and employers along with what businesses need to know about remote working… We hope this webinar, and the ones to follow, will be of some assistance for business owners and their staff during this difficult period.”

Registration is free at https://networkcorkwebinar.eventbrite.ie, and open to both Network members and non-members.

Questions can be submitted in advance at www.slido.com or the Slido app by using the event code #networkcork.

TechCentral Reporters