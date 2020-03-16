New Schneider Electric cooling solution to meet edge computing needs

Schneider Electric has unveiled its first rack mounted data centre cooling solution.

The Uniflair Rack Mounted Cooling 3.5kW DX solution was designed to address demand for rack-based cooling micro data centres and edge computing where space can be at a premium. In placing the IT cooling at the bottom of the rack, valuable floor space is freed.

According to the company, the new cooling solution reduces complexity by providing precise temperature control to cool single racks of IT equipment, without the need of any additional cooling. The flexible solution can be installed and integrated quickly at the bottom of the IT rack.

Schneider Electric claimed that it can reduce OpEx as the variable capacity offers continuous and automatic modulation of fan and compressor speed to match rack airflow requirements to deliver 0.5kW to 3.5kW of cooling, which it said maximises efficiency and lowers operational cost. It added that the solution was designed for fast and easy access servicing, which reduces unplanned maintenance.

The globally available offering can be integrated into EcoStruxure to enable the visibility of performance and status supported with a 24×7 expert service bureau using the next generation data centre management (DCIM) software, EcoStruxure IT Expert, and EcoStruxure Asset Advisor.

“Simply put, our new vendor-neutral, rack mounted cooling solution is right-sized for edge micro data centres and provides the right answer for cooling today’s critical edge technology,” said Maurizio Frizziero, director of cooling, Schneider Electric. “It offers more cooling in less space and simplifies management and maintenance, making it ideal for industries like retail, finance, health care, light manufacturing, and education.”

TechCentral Reporters