Irish teacher’s learning platform to support students studying at home

System gives secondary students access to qualified teachers Print Print Life

An Irish maths teacher has developed an online teaching platform that allows secondary school students to learn from home.

Robbie Glynn, a Swords-based maths teacher, has launched The Learning Academy, which allows teachers to provide live classes to students from a remote location. This comes as the Covid-19 outbreak has forced schools around the country to close.

The platform offers grinds and classes in most subjects as well as features such as live whiteboards and a facility for students to post questions anonymously.

“The Learning Academy is an ideal platform for students to continue their studies while schools are closed as it gives live, online and interactive classes,” said Glynn. “Each class is recorded and can be downloaded and viewed again.”

For more information contact hello@thelearningacademy.ie

TechCentral Reporters