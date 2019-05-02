NDRC opens call for ArcLabs accelerator entries

Successful applicants will receive €75,000 in cash and supports

NDRC at ArcLabs has opened a call for start-ups to join this year’s South East accelerator. Up to eight places will available for entrepreneurs in the Waterford-based programme that will see successful entrants receive €50,000 in cash funding and a further €25,000 in programme service costs

The 12-week programme – based at Waterford IT – is part of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy to increase the number and quality of start-ups with the potential to employ more than 10 persons and achieve €1 million in export sales within three years.

“There were almost 100 applications in 2018 and following the success of the programme, we’re sure there will be many more in 2019,” said Aisling O’Neill, manager, ArcLabs Research & Innovation Centre. “Given our co-location with the Telecommunications, Software and Systems Group (TSSG), WIT’s internationally renowned ICT research group and Enterprise Ireland Technology Gateway, ArcLabs is the best place to launch and grow your digital technology business.”

Other NDRC at ArcLabs’ backers include Suir Valley Ventures, Bank of Ireland Seed and Early Stage Equity Fund, South East BIC, and Local Authorities of Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, Local Enterprise Offices and Enterprise Centres.

Applications are open until 30 June with NDRC at ArcLabs’ second accelerator beginning in August.

For more information visit www.ndrc.ie.

TechCentral Reporters