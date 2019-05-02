JRI to take on 100 staff at Tralee technology centre

Expansion plan includes creation of security operations centre

JRI America is to expand its technology centre in Tralee, Co. Kerry, creating 100 jobs over five years.

The move will see a doubling of the Tralee operation and is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

JRI America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), which in turn is part of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Japan’s second-largest bank by market capitalisation and a Fortune Global 200 company.

JRI’s plan includes the creation of a security operations centre employing some 25 professionals working across security operations; security event/incident monitoring; threat vulnerability; and analysis & management; and network/systems Security.

The remainder of the new jobs will involve additional roles in development; QA/testing; network; infrastructure; data centre support and helpdesk teams.

Managing director and general manager, CIO Americas and EMEA and president & COO JRI America Michael O’Dea said: “JRI America’s Tralee technology centre continues to expand upon its vital role assisting SMBC Group’s IT support in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Today’s announcement of the commencement of operations in our security operations centre in Tralee is a welcome addition providing additional roles necessary to our cyber security capability.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “This proposed expansion will enhance the group’s technology centre in Tralee and significantly underpin its strategic importance in the wider JRI/SMBC group. It is an excellent announcement which will be of substantial benefit to the local and regional economy. It supports IDA’s strategy of winning additional investments for regional locations. It will also support the recently announced Cyber Ireland Cluster initiative with which JRI Tralee is already engaged.”

SMBC operates in more than 50 countries, offering a broad range of financial services and other credit related businesses.

TechCentral Reporters