Microsoft releases cloud-based business management solution for SMEs

Dynamics 365 Business Central SaaS can be scaled to the needs of each individual business

Microsoft has announced plans to launch Dynamics 365 Business Central SaaS in Ireland in October 2020.

Dynamics 365 Business Central is a cloud-based, all-in-one business management solution for small and mid-sized organisations. The solution will be available on 1 October as part of the Wave 2 product release of 2020 for Microsoft Business Applications

Business Central SaaS, which is hosted on the Microsoft Azure platform, transforms how companies manage their business processes, including finance, manufacturing, sales, logistics, project management, and services.

The solution enables small businesses to benefit from the use of advanced analytical solutions, AI, or the Internet of Things within one management support system. Thanks to the flexibility provided by the cloud, the solution can be adapted to fit the scale of a businesses as it continues to develop and grow.

Since its launch in April 2018, Business Central SaaS has gained 6,000 global customers and has experienced 250+% user growth year-on-year. Increasingly, the solution has been adopted by organisations looking to digitally transform their businesses.

“Irish SMEs will be able to avail of this ‘off the shelf’ cloud solution that has the capability to run their entire business and the flexibility to scale to meet the needs of a business as it grows,” said Niall Fitzmaurice, Dynamics 365 Business group lead, Microsoft Ireland. “As Dynamics 365 Business Central is cloud-based, the barrier to entry is now much lower for small and medium businesses. For legacy customers, a move to a modern cloud-based ERP typically means a lower total cost of ownership over time.”

TechCentral Reporters