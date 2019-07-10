Microsoft ending support for SQL Server 2008, 2008 R2

Microsoft is phasing out support and security updates for SQL Server, Windows Server and 2008 R2, as of 9 July 2019. Subsequently, the company will end support for Windows Server 2008/2008 R2 on 14 January 2020.

As SQL Server 2008 runs across multiple line of business applications, organisations could find themselves unwittingly exposed to vulnerabilities within their infrastructure.

To prevent data protection and compliance challenges, organisations can migrate to Azure and get three more years of security updates for free or upgrade to SQL Server 2017 or purchase extended security updates.

Paul Shanahan, cloud business group lead, Microsoft Ireland, said “The demands placed on organisations by customers, digital transformation, and data protection legislation over the last ten years have meant we have continued to invest in our products to guarantee they support and meet the needs of Irish organisation.

“However, to ensure this, we must, at times, retire older technologies to make way for updated and more appropriate services. We would recommend that you don’t ignore this and work with your colleagues to consider which are the most appropriate steps to take in order to avoid business disruption, whilst also considering the need for future innovation, cost optimisation, and business value.”

TechCentral Reporters