MetaCompliance secures backing from investment firm to drive global expansion

Tenzing throws weight behind Irish cybersecurity firm Print Print Trade

Investment firm Tenzing will partner with leading cybersecurity firm MetaCompliance to accelerate the organisation’s growth and drive product innovation.

Founded in 2005 by CEO Robbie O’Brien, MetaCompliance employs 110 people, serving clients in the UK, Europe and internationally.

MetaCompliance’s award-winning technology and training content is used by more than 900 organisations in both the public and private sectors to increase staff vigilance of cybersecurity threats and help customers demonstrate compliance to national regulators.

advertisement





The investment from Tenzing will enable MetaCompliance to continue to develop new, innovative products and expand its workforce. The existing management team, including CEO Robbie O’Brien, will carry on in their current leadership roles and are investing further as shareholders in the business. Gareth Healy and Milan Kellner from Tenzing will join the board of directors.

“The people aspect of information security and compliance is a fast-growing and exciting market,” said O’Brien, “We have been actively scaling our company and executing on our product strategy. We are excited about the new phase of expansion and believe that Tenzing are the ideal partners to help us realise our ambitions for future growth”.

Guy Gillon, founder and co-managing partner of Tenzing, said: “There is a strong overlap between the opportunities MetaCompliance has and the expertise and experience of our extended growth team. We really think we’ll be able to support Robbie and management to deliver significant growth in their market and help more and more companies stay safe in this increasingly complex environment.”

TechCentral Reporters