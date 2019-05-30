Mentoring programme for student start-ups kicks off at UCD

€3,000 prize for the overall winner of entrepreneurship programme

Four weeks of intensive mentoring have just kicked off for the entrepreneurs taking part in UCD’s Start-Up Stars programme.

Developed by NovaUCD, the UCD Innovation Academy and UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School the programme supports enterprising students in developing and growing start-ups.

This year, seven venture teams are vying for the €3,000 prize to help them on their start-up journey.

Those involved in the programme will take part in both structured and interactive workshops and pitching sessions as well as receiving taught content from industry experts.

Teams will be given a cash stipend and office space at NovaUCD where they can network with its community of entrepreneurs.

The seven new ventures selected to take part are:

Blue, a dock-less scooter sharing service planning to launch in Dublin in 2020

Find-A-Side, an app for creating or joining football teams based on locality, age, skill and fitness level

Go Tappa, a corporate car-pooling app

MedBell, a pharmacist-initiated medication reminder system

PodMaster, allows anyone to produce a podcast using only a mobile phone

Terranaut Equipment, portable energy solutions for use in outdoor adventure and disaster relief

UCD Formula Student, an electrical race car for amateur drivers

Prof Suzi Jarvis, founding director, UCD innovation academy, said the programme gives “students an opportunity to apply what they have learned at UCD in a meaningful way. Irrespective of the success or otherwise of the start-ups taking part on the programme, what is of most value is that the students are nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset that will serve them well in their future careers no matter path they follow.”

This is the final stage of the programme. Earlier in the year, the focus was on formation and development of their venture.

Sponsorship for the programme comes from AIB, Arthur Cox, Goodbody Stockbrokers and Xilinx.

TechCentral Reporters