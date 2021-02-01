Majority of IT decision makers feel vulnerable to data breaches, says Equinix

Executives more interested in IT strategies since pandemic panic Print Print TechBeat

Two-thirds of IT decision-makers in Ireland feel more susceptible to data breaches due to the IT strain associated with pandemic-driven remote working. That’s according to a survey carried out by TechBeat on behalf of Equinix.

The survey of 127 senior IT decision-makers found that on average, organisations have invested an additional €556,916 in their IT infrastructure to maintain secure and efficient operations during the pandemic. Some 71% of respondents said their organisation has had to increase IT security due to the rapid shift towards remote working, precipitated by the pandemic.

The survey also found a heightened concern around data security, with almost half (48%) of companies planning to increase their spend this year.

advertisement





The report also found that more than a quarter (27%) of respondents wereworried that their company or employees have breached GDPR regulations as a result of remote working arrangements; 52% of enterprises plan to invest more in cloud and data centre services to support remote working; and almost two-thirds (63%) reported that Covid-19 had triggered greater executive-level awareness of, and engagement with, IT strategies.

Maurice Mortell, managing director for Ireland, Equinix, commented: “While the transition towards remote working has been broadly welcomed by employees, and in most cases facilitated successfully by employers, industries are still experiencing teething problems when it comes to managing a remote workforce.

“In the GDPR-defined compliance era, companies have had to adjust to tightening regulatory constraints, and have become increasingly cognisant of the implications of data breaches from a financial, reputational and regulatory standpoint. However, the sudden urgency to enable remote working this year has left many businesses feeling susceptible to data breaches.

“Thankfully, the adoption of secure, multicloud solutions can now be executed in a swift and seamless manner, providing a much-needed degree of assurance pertaining to data security. At the same time, private cloud connections can help enterprises navigate the ever-evolving data privacy landscape with a newfound sense of clarity and confidence.”

For more from Equinix sign up for the TechFire briefing on 3 February where we answer the burning question: Can your company keep up with the new digital economy? To register visit techfire.ie.

TechCentral Reporters