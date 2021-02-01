Speed Fibre Group makes three new senior appointments

John Delves, Rachel Hehir, Martin Keogh to work across Magnet Networks, Airspeed Telecom Print Print Trade

In association with Speed Fibre Group

Speed Fibre Group, an Irish investment vehicle focused on telecoms infrastructure as well as communications service provision, has announced a number of new managerial appointments across its communications service brands.

Following his recent appointment as managing director of Magnet Networks, John Delves has been appointed to the same role at AirSpeed Telecom.

advertisement





The appointment of the former Digicel CEO to the dual role follows the recent acquisition of Magnet Networks by Speed Fibre Group.

The Group has also announced the appointments of experienced industry executives Rachel Hehir as product director and Martin Keogh as commercial director – with both operating across Magnet Networks and AirSpeed Telecom.

A skilled operations and projects director, Rachel Hehir was previously chief operating officer at Digicel Jamaica and spent 11 years with the communications company in the Caribbean until 2012.

She joins the retail side of Speed Fibre Group from Enet, where she was strategic projects director. She was previously operations director with Smartzone and programme director with Actavo.

Martin Keogh is a top-level telecoms industry sales expert who spent five years with Digicel in the Caribbean, serving as CEO for major accounts.

During that time he led a team which delivered the Caribbean Regional Communications Infrastructure Programme (CARCIP) – a ground-breaking project initiated by the World Bank.

He has previously held sales director roles with iCabbi, Enet and Data Electronics.

“Both Rachel and Martin are highly driven senior executives with extensive international experience in communications sales and product management, and a track record for delivering revenue growth,” said managing director John Delves.

“Their top-level telecoms expertise, allied to our skilled teams at both Magnet Networks and AirSpeed, will allow both innovative companies to maximise their market impact.”

Speed Fibre Group is owned by the Irish Infrastructure Fund (IIF) which manages capital for more than 20 institutional investors, the majority of which are Irish pension funds, trusts, and investment managers.

With a combined annual turnover in excess of €70 milliom, Speed Fibre Group employs more than 200 staff serving over 11,000 customers across three entities – Airspeed Telecom, Magnet Networks and Enet.

To date, the IIF controls over €500 million of investments across energy, telecoms, tourism and healthcare in Ireland.