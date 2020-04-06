LinkedIn offers free job postings to help fill critical roles

Professional network will connect medical professionals to urgent healthcare roles Print Print Life

LinkedIn is offering free hiring resources to companies on the frontline to help fill critical roles.

The professional network is offering support to companies and organisations in healthcare, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief nonprofits.

Data from LinkedIn shows that job postings for critical roles in healthcare, such as doctors, nurses and medical assistants, have been rising.

To accelerate the rate of hiring, LinkedIn will permit frontline organisations to post new mission critical jobs for free on its platform until 30 June.

LinkedIn will also connect medical professionals to urgent healthcare roles. It will help job seekers with the right skills to quickly find open roles by promoting them on its Jobs page. Plus, those with the right skills to fill a role will automatically receive real-time alerts informing them of the post.

Further, LinkedIn recruiters will be on hand to fill frontline roles. Through LinkedIn’s Recruiting for Good program, employees with recruiting expertise can volunteer their time to help organisations find talent to fill urgent paid and volunteer positions.

“Everyday we are hearing heroic stories of those on the frontline who are working around the clock to protect the public,” said Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland. “There are a range of organisations who need to add to their teams and we are committed to supporting their efforts by helping them hire the people they need.”

TechCentral Reporters