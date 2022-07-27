Leo Hamill elected IVCA chairperson Investec Ventures partner takes over from Nicola McClafferty Trade

Leo Hamill, managing partner of Investec Ventures Ireland, has been elected chairperson of the Irish Venture Capital Association. He replaces Nicola McClafferty who has completed her term of office.

The Irish Venture Capital Association is the representative organisation for venture capital and private equity firms in Ireland. Last year venture capital investment into Irish tech start-ups and SMEs reached a record €1.3 billion, up 44% from €925m the previous year.

Hamill has 20 years’ SME experience in the ICT sector and worked for 17 years in the venture capital industry. He is a non-executive director of Rainmaker Business Technologies, TerminalFour Solutions, Diona and Davra. He is a Business Studies graduate of Trinity College Dublin and holds an MBA from the Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business, UCD.

“Good Irish companies, especially in the tech sector, will always be able to raise funds. A number of Irish venture capital managers have recently completed funding rounds themselves, while the Government’s timely €90m Irish innovation seed fund should start to come on stream later in the year,” said Hammill.

“In view of global uncertainties and the transient nature of both Foreign Direct Investment and international venture capital, it is more vital than ever that we continue to put the blocks in place to build a vibrant domestic infrastructure of high potential knowledge based companies.”

An independent DCU report released in January 2020 found that Irish venture capital and private equity firms have invested €5 billion in Irish SMEs since 2003 and, through syndication, have attracted in a further €3 billion in funding from international firms.

TechCentral Reporters

