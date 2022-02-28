Kefron partners with Exclusive Networks to support expansion Kefron to create 40 new jobs in 2022 as it reveals €1m investment Trade

Information management and accounts payable automation specialist Kefron has been selected by Exclusive Networks, a global trusted, as its global accounts payable automation partner. The global cybersecurity specialist and solution provider will use Kefron’s software to reduce the amount of manual data entry effort associated with processing its vendor and supplier invoices as the cyber security specialist enters new markets.

Kefron will provide Exclusive Networks’ global finance teams with a cloud-based platform that provides an accurate snapshot of Exclusive Networks AP department. The Accounts Payable (AP) platform has been developed by Kefron’s in house development team while also benefiting from the latest advancements in machine learning technology, supported by a team of data engineering specialists based in Kefron Dublin.

With this new partnership Kefron will be able to pursue its own growth trajectory, investing €1 million to bring its AP platform to new markets and expand its global customer base. This will result in the creation of 40 roles in the areas of emerging technology, customer experience and support. They will join Kefron’s team of 120 based in Dublin and London.

“As well as supporting Exclusive Networks as they seek to digitise their invoicing processes, eliminate errors and save valuable time, this partnership aligns with our own growth strategy as we look to enter new markets and expand our portfolio information management solutions,” said Paul Kearns, managing director, Kefron. “The new jobs being created will further enhance our capabilities and meet the needs of our global customers. We are very proud to partner with Exclusive Networks and look forward to working with them as they look to a future of enhanced transformation.”

“We chose Kefron as our global AP automation platform partner because they were one of few suppliers who could support both of our key requirements which include AP automation and e-invoicing globally” said Stephanie Riera, group director of finance & transformation at Exclusive Networks. “E-invoicing is fast becoming a mandatory requirement in European countries. This means that by law, clients will need to submit documents in specific formats approved by government to do business in that country. Kefron’s integration with Oracle NetSuite was also a key factor for us as we have invested in NetSuite to support our global growth.”

The new partnership between Kefron and Exclusive Networks will see Kefron’s AP software used in Singapore, Belgium, Denmark and Norway and in early 2022 will become available in a further 21 countries. As Exclusive Networks continues to scale its business, it hopes that every location in which it operates will eventually use Kefron AP as its invoice automation tool, creating further potential for expansion into new markets.

