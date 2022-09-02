IT democratisation for distributed workforces IT democratisation allows the IT team to ensure flexibility, autonomy, and agility without compromising on security Pro

As life begins to normalise after the lockdowns following the pandemic, organisations are starting to adopt evolved work policies such as hybrid work environments. The Irish labour market is in recovery, and the job market now boasts a huge number of remote work opportunities. This is how the future of work is taking shape, and it’s happening right now. It’s time to jump on the bandwagon before you’re left behind.

In what ways do these changes affect IT departments? Apart from a mobile workforce, what are the characteristics of this workforce to look out for? Let’s take an in-depth look.

What is IT democratisation?

Included in Gartner’s top 10 strategic technology trends for 2020 and catalysed by the pandemic, data democratisation evolved quickly, laying the foundation for IT democratisation. Gartner describes democratisation of technology as “providing people with easy access to technical or business expertise without extensive (and costly) training.”

Borrowing from this philosophy, IT democratisation refers to the ability of all IT personnel being able to work across functions without the need for functional technical expertise. This allows the IT team to not only work remotely, but also ensure flexibility, autonomy, and agility without compromising on security. While this sounds simple enough, it requires a flexible, scalable, and secure IT infrastructure.

Why is it important now?

Since personnel in a democratised IT environment need not have technical expertise, the technology organisations use must be equipped with automations and able to work with technologies across departments and functions. Let’s look at an example.

While an endpoint systems administrator doesn’t have the expertise to handle firewall issues, an integrated IT management software solution can automate workflows for repetitive firewall queries. This means that even though the endpoint systems administrator doesn’t have the technical knowledge required to solve the issue, they do have the access and ability to run the query through an automated and integrated workflow, allowing them to resolve many common issues quickly and autonomously.

Administrators’ responsibilities often transcend departmental boundaries, both within and beyond IT. Solutions that can be implemented company-wide while also ensuring data safety are essential. IT departments need user-friendly applications with drag-and-drop functionalities and pre-built templates to support a hybrid workforce.

Organisations also need solutions that offer detailed analytics capabilities to gain in-depth insights that can help with quicker decision-making. From threshold violations in the company network to event log management, no matter the technician’s specialisation, solutions that raise alarms about and auto-suggest solutions for issues help maintain SLAs and pave the way for smooth, quick IT management.

IT democratisation is a key trend organisations need to embrace. It decentralises IT departments, enables agile processes, promotes a flexible work culture, and, most importantly, helps build effective hybrid work environments.

