Head of Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau to discuss ransomware threat at Ekco event Bureau warns business owners of increased threat of ransomware

The head of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau, Detective Superintendent Pat Ryan, will deliver the keynote speech at Ekco’s Breaking the Ransomware Kill Chain event later this month.

Taking place 21 September from 13:45 to 16:30 at Stephen’s Green Club, Dublin 2, the live event will provide insight into the world of cybercrime from Irish law enforcement and introduce a host of experts from Ekco, Ward Solutions (an Ekco company), Carbon Black/VMware and Akamai.

Det Supt Ryan currently represents An Garda Síochána as a board member on the European Union Cybercrime Task Force (EUCTF) and is also a member of the Interpol Global Cybercrime Experts Group.

As the most senior cybercrime law enforcement officer in the country, Det Supt Ryan is well positioned to lift the lid on the escalation of cybercrime. Last month, the GNCCB and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) issued a warning to business owners of an increased threat of ransomware. In a letter sent to Ibec’s Small Firms Association, the NCSC and GNCCB noted that they had observed a “trend of small and medium-sized businesses being increasingly targeted by ransomware groups” While these groups typically focussed on larger organisations, they noted that “recently there have been several smaller Irish businesses impacted by ransomware”.

Other speakers at the event include:

Conor Scolard of Ekco, who will shed light on the anatomy of a ransomware attack and discuss the patterns of attack he has seen over the past 18 months as he battles to limit data loss following a breach

Andy Crail of Akamai will discuss the increasing adoption of micro-segmentation, a technology developed to address the growing need for granular, least-privilege access required to protect east–west traffic

Mark Fox from Carbon Black/VMware will explore wider threat detection across end points, servers and other workloads. He’ll also discuss interesting trends around an increased focus on blackmail as an element of ransomware attack

Paul Hogan with Ward Solutions will discuss the use of managed SOC to provide accuracy and speed in mitigating risk against growing ransomware attacks

This event is for end-users only. Interested parties have been invited to register here.

