Accenture continues sustainability acquisition spree with Carbon Intelligence buyout The deal marks the firm's fifth sustainability acquisition since 2021 Trade

Accenture has acquired carbon and climate change strategy consultancy Carbon Intelligence for an undisclosed sum.

The buyout marks Accenture’s fifth sustainability-focused acquisition since 2021.

London-based Carbon Intelligence focuses on Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) strategies to help enterprises better set their decarbonization targets. An accredited partner to CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), Carbon Intelligence also helps businesses assess their carbon footprints and manage emissions.

advertisement





“Carbon Intelligence expands our expertise in carbon strategy and delivery, building on the insights of our recently created global carbon intelligence network,” said Peter Lacy, Accenture’s global sustainability services lead and chief responsibility officer.

“We continue deepening our global capabilities in sustainability –- one of the forces that companies must harness to lead in the next decade – in areas that are crucial for the energy transition. Alongside this we are embedding 360-degree value for our stakeholders with our growing number of partners, venture investments and, most importantly, our clients,” added Lacy.

As part of its acquisition spree earlier this year, Accenture acquired Greenfish in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, akzente in Germany, Avieco in the UK, and Zestgroup in the Netherlands.

Accenture’s acquisition of Carbon Intelligence also accentuates the firm’s sustainability value promise.

“Carbon Intelligence is an important addition given their leading capabilities in emissions measurement and management, and trusted data-based insights to support clients in decarbonisation goals against science-based targets. Together with Accenture’s capacity to deliver real transformation at scale, we will be able to accelerate true impact in reducing total emissions with our clients and for the communities they serve,” said Toby Siddall, Accenture’s sustainability lead in the UK and Ireland.

© Dennis Publishing