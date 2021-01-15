Irish nursing home staff among first to use Health Passport Europe platform

Staff at CareChoice Nursing Home Group will be among the first in Europe to receive their Covid-19 vaccination status on the Health Passport Europe digital platform.

The Irish-engineered platform allows people to securely store and display their Covid-19 vaccine status, along with Covid-19 test results and travel certifications. The Dungarvan Nursing Home will be amongst the first nursing homes in Ireland to deploy vaccinations for their staff this week.

Health Passport Europe digital has been developed to support the official Covid-19 vaccination status and includes a specific status based on whether the user has received one or two doses of the Pfizer vaccination. CareChoice facilities have been using Health Passport Europe to support rapid Covid-19 testing for staff since October 2020.

“Europe is entering a critical phase in the fight against Covid-19 and the Health Passport Europe digital platform has a key role to play, supporting vaccinations and testing,” said Robert Quirke, founder of Health Passport Europe. “Tens of thousands of people are already using the seamless technology in Ireland and abroad for presenting their Covid-19 test status, where it quickly became an important tool for people travelling over the Christmas period. The platform is set to support the reopening of many industries including travel, tourism, events, sports, and business.”

“Our secure system has been engineered to safely house test results, vaccination certificates, and travel documents which are immediately and securely available within the person’s app, with the details updated and administered to the platform by healthcare professionals,” continued Quirke. “As we progress in overcoming the pandemic, having an efficient and secure system will be essential to support the reopening of our economy.”

Hamilton Park Nursing Home has confirmed that staff members will be vaccinated this month, and has offered the use of Health Passport Europe to assist with an efficient deployment of vaccines.

David Pratt, managing director at Hamilton Park Nursing Home, Balbriggan said: “Now that a vaccine is being rolled out for our staff and we continue to comply with all protocols and guidelines, the technology will really support us in maintaining our highest levels of health and safety for everyone connected to our care facility.”

TechCentral Reporters