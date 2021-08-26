Interim TechBeat results reveal lack of progress on sustainability

Companies are not considering sustainability to be an important component of their economic plan according to the current TechBeat poll.

The survey conducted in association with DataSolutions has so far found that 62% of respondents see sustainability as either not important to economic recovery or had no opinion either way.

This sentiment was echoed by channel respondents, who reported that 75% of respondents did not consider sustainability a key to economic recovery.

Furthermore, 51% of end users said their company had actually reduced their spend on sustainability since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The poll, which concludes it's findings on 28 August is looking for input from both end users and channel professionals separately to get their views on how sustainability is changing the way they do business.

TechCentral Reporters