Intel signs €600,000 partnership with Connect to research 5G networks

Investment to make passive optical networks capable of supporting wireless network cells, edge computing nodes Print Print Life

Intel Ireland has signed a two-year research agreement with Connect, the Science Foundation Ireland centre for communications network research at Trinity College Dublin.

The partnership, worth €600,000, will focus on making passive optical networks (PONs) capable of supporting 5G wireless network cells and edge computing nodes in order to deliver new applications such as high-speed mobile streaming, augmented reality and autonomous driving.

PONs are already widely used to provide fibre-to-the-home broadband and are the technology of choice for the National Broadband Plan. More work is required, however, to achieve the low latency and flexibility needed to host 5G-and-beyond networks.

The new research project, ‘Beyond 5G, Multi-tenant Low Latency Architectures’, will use network virtualisation and software-defined networking to investigate how the high network densification envisaged by 5G can he delivered in a cost effective, scaled manner.

Intel, via its research and development team in Shannon, Co. Clare, and Connect have already collaborated to develop a virtual PON platform, which makes use of the data plane development kit (DPDK), to provide new multi-tenant and multi-service capability. DPDK is used to speed up network-related functions on servers.

Prof Marco Ruffini, principal investigator at Connect in Trinity, said: “This collaboration with Intel has huge potential for tackling a central challenge facing the development of future communication networks – how do we provide low-cost ubiquitous fibre connectivity to the large number of 5G small cells and to the edge computing nodes so that the ambition of a fully connected society can be realised.

“The project will use Connect’s Open Ireland research infrastructure, which is funded by SFI, to provide the physical network to test the technology in a live outdoor environment as well as in the traditional laboratory setting.

“Recently our team in Connect successfully extended the PON architecture to include support for mesh traffic patterns, which is a key step towards integration of wireless and edge computing nodes.”

Connect’s executive director, Dr Pat Kelly said the research agreement “will addresses a complex real-world challenge facing future communications networks. The project will combine Intel’s innovative approach with the deep research knowledge of the Connect team.

“Research partnerships between industry and academia are playing a critical role in the development of solutions for the real-world challenges facing the development of our next-generation networks.”

“Our ongoing research collaboration with the Connect centre provides the perfect opportunity for Intel to help explore and define the future of networking infrastructure and to showcase the value delivered by the Intel platform for 5G and beyond,” said Brian Aherne, general manager Intel Shannon. “The expertise and industry outreach from within Ireland, is a great asset for the TCD research partnership and the broader communications industry in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters