Siren 16 brings semantic search, AI-powered media analysis and financial crime capabilities to investigations

In association with Siren

Siren, the sovereign AI investigations company, today announced Siren 16, adding semantic search, AI-powered media analysis, expanded graph intelligence and new configurable investigative capabilities.

The release helps investigators find relevant information without knowing the exact keywords, analyse media at scale, uncover connections across complex datasets and follow the movement of funds through financial and cryptocurrency networks.





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“Siren 16 is about giving investigators greater autonomy. By making complex investigations easier and more intuitive, we’re removing friction while keeping the investigator firmly in control,” said John Randles, CEO, Siren.

Find what matters by meaning, not keywords

Siren 16 introduces native semantic search, surfacing conceptually related information based on meaning and context rather than exact keyword matches.

Investigators can apply semantic search across complex, heterogeneous datasets, connecting information described differently across multiple sources and formats. Semantic search is powered by Siren AI using each organisation’s chosen AI model, including locally hosted models.

Turn media into searchable intelligence

Siren’s Media Intelligence capabilities use AI to analyse images, video and audio, detecting objects and visible vehicle registration numbers, generating contextual scene descriptions, transcribing content and extracting entities and keywords. Investigators can also search indexed media using natural-language descriptions and visual similarity.

The resulting intelligence can be connected with other investigative data in Siren, helping investigators explore wider relationships and context.

Move from information to connected intelligence

Siren 16 strengthens graph analysis, allowing investigators to expand graphs by entity type, see node and edge connection counts and work with relationships carrying context such as dates, amounts or roles.

Graph queries can also explore different relationship paths, making it easier to understand how entities are connected.

K9, Siren’s AI companion, works seamlessly with the graph and graph analytic capabilities. Investigators can use natural language to search data, identify insights across large graphs, manipulate graph elements and generate reports under their existing permissions. The two reinforce each other. A richer graph gives K9 more context, while K9 turns complex graph work into natural-language requests, leaving analysts more time to understand what the connections mean.

“Siren has always been about helping people find what matters and understand how it all connects. Siren 16 takes that idea further, helping investigators see the wider context faster while keeping human judgement at the centre,” said Renaud Delbru, founder, chief scientific officer and Hhead of product at Siren.

Connect mobile-device intelligence

Siren can be configured to bring mobile forensics data into the wider investigation. Rather than analysing a phone in isolation, Mobile Forensics processing connects processed device extractions device to device, linking phone numbers, email addresses, handles, messages, documents and media with other investigative information across multiple devices simultaneously.

Follow the money

Siren can now be configured for specialist financial investigations, including Cryptocurrency Ransomware Payment Tracing and FIFO-Based Tainted Fund Tracing.

Blockchain transaction data can be visualised in Siren to explore wallet addresses, transactions and fund movements. Combined with K9 and graph analysis, investigators can trace payments through intermediary wallets and investigate potential cash-out points at cryptocurrency exchanges.

Siren 16 also introduces Ledger Lens, designed to simplify financial transaction ingestion and forensic fund tracing. Investigators can process bank statements in PDF, Excel and supported image formats, review extracted transactions and ingest validated financial records into Siren.

Once in Siren, investigators can explore account relationships and follow transaction flows across complex financial networks. Siren can also be configured with risk scoring and suspicious activity reports to support further investigation.

Keep investigative work organised

New Siren files and folders provide investigators with a clearer way to organise and access graphs, dashboards and other saved investigative work alongside Siren’s controlled sharing capabilities.

Built for sensitive, mission-critical work

Siren’s sovereign AI approach is designed for sensitive and regulated investigative environments, providing greater control, auditability and transparency over how AI is applied to organisational data. AI-assisted findings remain explainable and subject to human oversight.

Siren 16 also improves resilience through support for multiple Elasticsearch hosts and automatic failover. A new patent-pending graph execution pipeline in Siren Federate improves the efficiency of complex graph queries, pruning unnecessary paths and providing a stronger foundation for graph analysis at scale.

AI assists with discovery and analysis. Human judgement remains central to understanding what the findings mean.