Indeed to take on additional 600 staff in Dublin

Global job site also announces official partnership with Team Ireland for Tokyo 2020 Print Print Trade

Recruitment website Indeed is to the creation of 600 new roles at its Dublin-based headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Indeed opened its Dublin office in 2012 where it employs over 1,000 people in the city centre.

Recruitment has already started for the new roles across marketing, finance, strategy, operations, sales, client services, HR and business development, which will help companies across EMEA to maximise the return on their recruitment spend, while continuing to offer the best job search experience for jobseekers. Indeed hope to fill roles within the next five years.

Indeed also announced its new partnership with the Irish Olympic team. Indeed will be supporting the journey of all Olympic hopefuls as they aim for qualification and a place on Team Ireland. Indeed’s Dublin based workforce welcomed two of their new Team Ireland ambassadors; two-time Olympic Pentathlete Natalya Coyle and first time Olympic hopeful, gymnast Rhys McClenaghan. Thomas Barr and Sanita Puspure were also announced as Indeed Team Ireland ambassadors.

The programme will be a two-way initiative, with Team Ireland athletes providing their knowledge and expertise to Indeed’s Dublin based workforce. In the build up to the 2020 games, Team Ireland athletes and representatives will participate in a series of events for Indeed staff tackling topics such as leadership, resilience and the importance of mental wellbeing and mindfulness.

Chris Hyams, CEO at Indeed, said: “Indeed exists to help people get jobs, and as our business grows rapidly, we need even more people to help us with this mission. I am delighted to be announcing 600 new roles in Dublin, a city that Indeed arrived in only seven years ago with just three staff. As the Irish economy has grown, Indeed has had the opportunity to grow a strong EMEA HQ here with an abundance of talented staff.

“Team Ireland represents the pursuit of excellence and the focus needed to achieve a goal. We are very proud to be part of the journey to Tokyo 2020 with all the Irish athletes hoping to realise their dreams. We hope our nearly 9,000 employees all over the world can learn from and be inspired by the many stories of determination and success that the Irish Olympic team will share with us.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland, which supported Indeed’s initial move into Ireland said: “Indeed first came to Ireland just 7 years ago to internationalise its business and to serve its growing customer base. In that time, Ireland has proven to be a superb location for the company to quickly expand its footprint into the EMEA market. Indeed is now a highly significant employer in Dublin and is firmly embedded in its business ecosystem. I am delighted to welcome Indeed’s plans to further invest in its impressive new EMEA HQ in the heart of Dublin’s Silicon Docks by adding another 600 roles. Indeed’s drive and ambition has resulted in it being the world’s largest job site and Ireland plays a very important role in the ongoing success of the company.”

TechCentral Reporters