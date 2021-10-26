ICS Secretary General Mary Cleary wins NSAI award

1997 Award recognises long-term contribution to the standards work

Irish Computer Society Secretary General Mary Cleary was recently awarded the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) 1997 award for 2021 in recognition of her leadership in the development of European standards for digital competencies and IT professionalism.

As Chair of CEN/TC 428 and Secretary General of the ICS, Mary has contributed to the professionalisation of the IT sector in both Ireland and Europe.

The ICS recognises the importance of standardisation for the IT profession, and Cleary’s efforts have been crucial in helping to establish these standards.

The 1997 Award is awarded to members of NSAI Committees in recognition of the significant contribution to the standards work of NSAI over many years. The 1997 award was introduced following the establishment of NSAI by the National Standards Authority of Ireland Act, 1996.