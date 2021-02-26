ICS News & Events

Scratch National Competition open for Entries

Have you any aspiring coders or technologists at home that would like to enter and showcase their skills?

The National Scratch Competition is open for entries for students from Junior Infants to 6th Year in Secondary school, with both in and out of school categories, and it’s free to enter.

Entries close Friday 12 March.

Read more…

Call for judges for the National Scratch Competition

We are seeking members to volunteer as judges for the National Scratch Competition 2021.

Scratch is a programming language that makes it easy and fun for students to create their own interactive stories, animations, games, music, and art.

The National Scratch Competition, run by the Irish Computer Society and sponsored by Lero (The Irish Software Research Centre), aims to raise student’s interest in software development and related career opportunities by providing a better understanding of how software is built and works.

Read more…

European Commission looks for feedback on digital targets roadmap

The European Commission seeks stakeholders’ feedback on the Roadmap ‘Communication on a Europe’s digital decade: 2030 digital targets’.

The proposed Communication aims at charting the pathway to a common digital decade vision for the EU, Member States, and citizens. You are invited to submit your feedback until 9 March.

IFIP launches global code of ethics for ICT sector

On 28 January 2021, IFIP, the global professional body for people working in the ICT sector, announced the launch of its new Code of Ethics and Professional Practice.

The new Code of Ethics provides a much-needed global standard for the fast-moving technology sector.

Read more…

First Tech Credit Union – Join in March and win €100

Between now and the end of March, First Tech Credit Union is offering ICS member the chance to win €100 when they open a credit union account with First Tech Credit Union.

Read more…

Upcoming member events

Customers and regulators expect AIB channels and payments services to be best in class and operate to the highest levels of service availability and performance. To help achieve these goals, AIB has developed a platform called Service Insights. Damien Perrem and Billy Thompson will take us through the AIB Service Insights journey and present the AIB service management strategy.

3 March, 1.5 CPD points, online, free

Cyber-attacks are now becoming more destructive and can take a company down to its bones and beyond, leaving IT teams scratching their heads on how to recover and the Business bosses losing revenue. Join us to see what happens and the intricacies and complexities and politics that happen when there is an outage and understand the imperative and difficulty of recovery.

4 March, 1.5 CPD points, online, free

Professional development &training

This course is designed to give you and your team all of the tools you need to lift architecture from a ‘documentation’ process to a true business capability. All IT architects will benefit from the concepts presented in this course.

1 March/17 May, 42 CPD points, online, member discount available

Gain valuable insight into the EU General Data Protection Regulations from multiple perspectives with our comprehensive Advanced Data Protection suite leading to full certification through the ICS European Certified Data Protection Officer Programme (ECDPO).

2 March/ 2 June, 94.5 CPD points, online, member discount available