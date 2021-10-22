ICS News & Events for November

ICS Secretary General Mary Cleary Wins NSAI 1997 Awards for 2021

Irish Computer Society secretary general Mary Cleary was recently awarded the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) ‘1997 award for 2021’ in recognition of her leadership in the development of European Standards for digital competencies and IT professionalism. Read more here…

EU Web Accessibility Series Update

The ICS in partnership with the National Disability Authority have been holding a series of information seminars and training webinars on the new EU Web Accessibility Directive. Over 270 people joined the first information seminar in September. There are still 4 more session in this series taking place over the next two months.

To read more about the series and book your place click here…

Where to Now? The Uncertain Future of UK Data Protection Laws – By Jared Browne

In the aftermath of the UK’s departure from the European Union, ICS and ADPO member Jared Browne will be hosting a member-only webinar – ‘Where to Now? The Uncertain Future of UK Data Protection Laws’ – on 10 November. To find out more, and book click here…

Bebras Computing Challenge is back for 2021

The Irish Computer Society (ICS) will be hosting its annual Bebras Computing Challenge again this year between 8-26 November 2021. Bebras is an international initiative aiming to promote computer science and computational thinking to students of all ages. Read more here…

ESSA Software Skills report out now

The ESSA Software Skills Alliance, of which ICS are a member, has published its first project report – Europe’s Most Needed Software Roles and Skills. This 2021 Needs Analysis report sheds light on the current and future needs for software skills and professionals in Europe. The report also collected experts’ input about their expectations for the future of software roles, skills, and their provision. Download the report here…

Events and training

ICS also has a number of training opportunities open for registration over the coming months including:

MSC In IT Architecture: An award-winning part-time programme to give current and potential Software Architects the skills, theory, and recognition they need to develop in their role. For the first time candidates can gain a full Masters of Science degree in this specialist area through a mixed learning process with an emphasis on practical application in the workplace.

Training GDPR & Data Protection Essentials: This introductory-level programme taking place online 7, 8 December will help ensure employees handling personal data are compliant with current legislation and can identify their roles in maintaining GDPR compliance.

Visit the ICS events and training page for more information here.

Professional Development for IT professionals

