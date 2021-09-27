ICS News & Events

Adult Literacy for Life strategy launched

The Irish Computer Society in partnership with the National Disability Authority is holding a series of free information seminars and follow up training webinars on the EU Web Accessibility Directive.

Declan Brady appointed CEPIS deputy president

ICS Council Member and Vice President Declan Brady was appointed to be Deputy President of CEPIS – the Council of European Professional Informatics Societies earlier this month.

IPPOSI – Health data recommendation

“People should be the owners of their own health data.” Is the recommendation from a recent examination carried out by the Irish Platform for Patients Organisations, Science and Industry (IPPOSI).

ESSA website launched

The European Software Skills Alliance was created to formulate and deliver a European Skills Strategy to address software skill needs. The ICS is a partner agency helping to deliver on the ESSA mission.

