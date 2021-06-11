ICS News & Events

Tech Excellence Awards 2021

The Tech Excellence Awards 2021 have opened for entries. The black-tie gala event is scheduled for 25 November 2021 at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin. In these unprecedented times it is more important than ever to award companies, individuals, and teams who have worked above and beyond to deliver innovative solutions, foster talent, and forge new partnerships.

Women4IT Madrid Dissemination Conference

On 17 May 2021, Plan International Spain organised the second Dissemination conference of the EEA and Norway Grants co-financed Women4IT Project on ‘Young women’s leadership in the digital economy’. The conference brought together key international stakeholders involved in supporting the participation of Young women Not in Employment, Education, and Training (NEET) in this sector.

DPC Ireland Regulatory Strategy: Draft for Consultation

In its Draft Regulatory Strategy for 2021-2026, the Irish Data Protection Commission sets out an ambitious vision for what it believes will be five crucial years in the evolution of data protection law, regulation and culture. The Association of Data Protection Officers (ADPO) is looking for you to send your observations and comments on the document to the ADPO Executive committee by 11 June for consideration before making a submission on your behalf to the DPC by 30 June. Please email any contribution to committee member Fintan Swanton at fintan@swanton.ie.

AI, Ethics and Human Rights – Designing a Better World

The SHERPA project has developed a set of recommendations to ensure that the benefits of AI are harnessed, and related ethical issues and human rights concerns are addressed. These recommendations are based on the ethical issues identified throughout the duration of the project, through 10 case studies, five scenarios, literature reviews, an online survey with more than 300 respondents, 45 stakeholder interviews, and an expert Delphi study.

European Software Skills Alliance Initiative

ESSA, The European Software Skills Alliance, is a four-year transnational initiative funded by the European Commission under the Erasmus+ Sector Skill Alliance programme. The objective of this project is to design and implement an innovative, effective, and sustainable Software Skills Strategy and VET education and training programmes for Europe that will ensure the skills-needs of the rapidly evolving software sector can be met in the short, medium, and long term.

The ICS is leading the Needs Analysis piece of this project, which is currently underway we are seeking input from members with the appropriate knowledge and expertise in form of a survey. The survey will take fifteen minutes at most to complete and you can access it online by following this link: EU Software Skills Survey.

Leaving Cert Computer Science

Are you interested in the Leaving Cert Computer Science for 2022? The Leaving Certificate Computer Science Support Framework Group have produced the e-bulletin’s which may be of interest. They are aimed at teachers, LC Computer Science students (5th and 6th Years) and their parents.

Upcoming member events

The majority of personal data processing, regulated under GDPR, occurs in managed services of various kinds. This puts Service Managers in the front line on GDPR compliance and data subject requests. In this webinar, Declan Brady discusses the key consequences of GDPR in Service Management.

24 June, 1.5 CPD Points, Online, Free for Members

Mary Cleary, secretary-general of ICS, will join a distinguished panel of expert speakers at this free, online conference. The event will focus on the upskilling and reskilling challenges that the EU is facing, and will present good practice cases, scenarios and recommendations for creating new training and job opportunities. New innovative and just-in-time training offers need to offer attractive solutions to the workforce. Active industrial and labour market policies, lifelong learning, increased public and private investments, individual learning accounts, micro-credentials, demand-side incentives, sectoral and regional brokerage and foresight platforms, as well as demand and supply matching tools are examples of how to move forward and ensure nobody is left behind.

Join us by registering here. 29 – 30 June, Online, Free

EU ICT Ethics Workshop

CEN/TC 428 European Professional Ethics Framework for the ICT Profession

This online workshop will present the most important elements from the current working draft of the Ethics framework, answering questions and gathering feedback for further work. In several short presentations, the team experts will explain the background, results, and the practical application potential of the work so far.

Join the workshop by sending an email, with your full contact details, to: contact@ict-ethics.eu, by Friday 11 June 2021.

14 June at 14:00 CEST, Online, Free

Upcoming professional development and training

This one-day (split over two mornings) introductory-level programme will help you ensure your admin teams are compliant with current legislation and can identify their roles in maintaining GDPR compliance.

This course will give you an overview of the current Data Protection legislation and the enforcement and the role of a Data Protection Commissioner.

15 – 16 June, 10.5 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available

Be confident that your organisation’s policies and procedures are legally compliant with data protection legislation by completing Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme.

Please note: This course will be delivered online over six mornings. Time: 09:30 – 13:00

6 – 7 July, 13 -14 July, 20 – 21 July, 31.5 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available

Professional Development for IT professionals

