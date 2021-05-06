ICS News & Events
6 May 2021 | 0
News
Women4IT: Be a volunteer mentor
We are looking for volunteers who can help the young women who are part of the Women4IT programme in deciding which path they would like to take, how to seek employment, or getting any advice from professionals who are employed in the same industry.
Europe fit for the Digital Age: Artificial Intelligence
The European Commission proposed new rules and actions aiming to turn Europe into the global hub for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI). The combination of the first-ever legal framework on AI and a new coordinated plan with member states will guarantee the safety and fundamental rights of people and businesses while strengthening AI uptake, investment, and innovation across the EU. New rules on Machinery will complement this approach by adapting safety rules to increase users’ trust in the new, versatile generation of products.
EU Public Consultation on Micro-credentials for lifelong learning and employability
The European Commission has launched a public consultation on the initiative “Micro-credentials for lifelong learning and employability”. The consultation is open until 13 July. The objective is to collect ideas for the development of a common definition of micro-credentials, EU standards for their quality and transparency, and further steps to be taken at institutional, national, and EU levels.
We invite you to share your views on this initiative, in the name of your organisation or in a private capacity. Organisations are also invited to attach a position paper if they wish so.
IT Professionalism Conference 2021 – Review
This conference was organised by ICS, IT Professionalism Europe, and the eSkills Malta Foundation to address the challenges of the IT profession in Europe in growing its numbers, and ensuring consistent high standards of professional competence and practice. Over three half days, a distinguished list of contributors from Europe, Canada, Japan, presented EU policy, discussed key technologies, and provided advice and inspiration to young aspiring IT professionals. Watch and listen to the proceedings here.
Highlight: panel discussion on IT professionalism around the world, moderated by Mary Cleary, ICS Secretary General.
TechWeek: Bebras and Scratch Competition Winners Announcement
In an unusual year for students, parents, and teachers alike, it’s been a busy week for ICS Outreach with Tech Week taking place last week. There were many virtual talks in schools and classroom workshops this year and a good buzz in the schools during the week. ICS organised the National Finals of two competitions: the Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge and the Scratch National Programming Competition.
Upcoming member events
itSMF Webinar: Agile Product Ownership in a Nutshell
Why does your organisation need a Product Owner? Who is the Product Owner? What do they do? During this webinar, Mia Kolmodin will answer these and other questions about the role of the Product Owner.
26 May, Online, Free
Blockchain Ireland Week: Domestic Violence & Blockchain
HeHop is a nonprofit organization based in Paris, France. Their ambition is to return hope for victims of violence, restore faith in the judiciary system and serve the general interest of society at large.
From the digital capture of evidence to its storage in a high-security digital safe, the HeHop app provides tool for an evidence-led prosecution.
27 May, Online, Free
Competence & Capability for Digital Decade
The ICS, the body representing IT Professionals in Ireland, and IVI (Innovation Value Institute) will explore the creative use of competence and capability tools to support Europe’s recovery from the twin crises of a dearth of IT Professionals and Covid-19, linking capability of organisations and individuals’ skills development.
3 June, Online, Free
Upcoming professional development & training
CDPP – Certified Data Protection Practitioner
Be confident that your organisation’s policies and procedures are legally compliant with data protection legislation by completing Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme.
Please note: This course will be delivered online over six mornings. Time: 9.30am-1pm
11-12 May, 18-19 May, 25-26 May, 31.5 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available
GDPR & Data Protection Essentials
This one-day (split over two mornings) introductory-level programme will help you ensure your admin teams are compliant with current legislation and can identify their roles in maintaining GDPR compliance.
15-16 June, 10.5 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available
