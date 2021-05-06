ICS News & Events

EU Public Consultation on Micro-credentials for lifelong learning and employability

The European Commission has launched a public consultation on the initiative “Micro-credentials for lifelong learning and employability”. The consultation is open until 13 July. The objective is to collect ideas for the development of a common definition of micro-credentials, EU standards for their quality and transparency, and further steps to be taken at institutional, national, and EU levels.

We invite you to share your views on this initiative, in the name of your organisation or in a private capacity. Organisations are also invited to attach a position paper if they wish so.

