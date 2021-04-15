ICS News & Events

Guidelines for developing ICT Professional Curricula

The “Guidelines for developing ICT Professional Curricula, as scoped by EN16234-1 (eCF)” was presented to stakeholders on Friday, March 26th. Participants at the workshop were informed about the latest developments in this EC/CEN TC 428 project in support of the IT Professionalism agenda.

The guidelines, which will be published next year, draw on educational profile methodology, rooted in the realitpry of the IT industry in Europe and the need for synergy between education and professional practice.

A new approach is required to address the education of new ICT entrants and for the continuous professional development of existing practitioners, especially in light of the European Commission’s ambitious “Digital Decade” target of having 20 million IT Professionals in Europe by 2023. Read more…