ICS News and Events

20 January 2021 | 0
ICS & BlockW webinar: How technology will transform how we bank – 19 February
Join ICS for the latest in our webinar series on how technology will transform how we bank.
Scratch 2021 Competition now open for registration
Schools and clubs all over Ireland are now invited to register and take part in this year’s competition. The closing date for receipt of Scratch projects is Friday 26 February 2021.
Member webinar: IBM software licensing common pitfalls and how to avoid them – Feb 24
Keeping on top of complex and ever changing IBM licensing is not easy. And getting it wrong or even just slightly wrong can have costly consequences.
This presentation will focus on the most common IBM compliance risks that customers are facing and how get in control.
Data Protection Conference 2021 – 27 January
Registration is now open for the National Data Protection Conference, happening online over two mornings, on 27 and 28 January 2021.
Women4IT Graduation Ceremony
The Women4IT project celebrated the start to the year with the Graduation Ceremony for the first group of participants who attended the Data Analyst and Graphic Designer courses!
Anyone for a Blockchain Beer? Blockchain: Creating trust through transparency – 14 April
Join us for a free webinar on how technology is transforming logistics in the brewing industry.
Upcoming professional development & training
Reskill as a business analyst for free!
Up to 100% funding is now available for our Certificate in Business Analysis course via Springboard+ for our January course. Improve business performance, competitiveness and analytical scope and implement actionable changes in your organisation with our Level 8 Certificate in Business Analysis.
21 January, 600 CPD Points, Online, up to 100% Funding Available
Iasa Architect Core Course & CITA-F Certification Exam
This course is designed to give you and your team all of the tools you need to lift architecture from a ‘documentation’ process to a true business capability. All IT architects will benefit from the concepts presented in this course.
16 February, 63 CPD Points, Online
European Certified Data Protection Officer (ECDPO) – Spring
The Certified Data Protection Officer Programme has been designed to equip Data Protection Officers with the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.
2 March, 63 CPD Points, Online
CDPP – Certified Data Protection Practitioner
Be confident that your organisation’s policies and procedures are legally compliant with data protection legislation by completing Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme.
9 March, 31.5 CPD Points, Online
