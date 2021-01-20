Virgin Media providing Ireland’s Greenest broadband as it expands partnership with Energia

Energia will supply Virgin Media with an expected annual consumption of 14,000,000 kWhrs, bringing 100% renewable energy to its entire Access Network Print Print Life

In association with Virgin Media

Virgin Media has announced it is partnering with Energia to supply 100% green electricity to the Virgin Media Access Network. As part of the agreement Energia will provide fully renewable energy to the entire Access Network across Ireland, with an expected annual consumption of 14,000,000kWhrs. The network includes nodes, amplifiers and street cabinets.

The partnership with Energia is the latest initiative from Virgin Media that builds on ongoing wider sustainability measures and plays an important part of a large climate action programme in which Virgin Media has committed to achieving the Low Carbon Pledge with Business in the Community Ireland, aiming for a further 50% reduction in Virgin’s carbon footprint by 2030.

advertisement





The sustainability action programme also sees Virgin Media make a 100% switch to renewable energy, together with deploying solar energy panels across key technical hubs, more energy efficient consumer hardware, improved data centre cooling systems and the commencement of electrification of the company’s vehicle fleet. Other areas include gradually removing non-eco consumables from the supply chain and to continue to offer products and experiences that use less power, reduce emissions, and cut down on waste.

Commenting on the agreement, Peter McCarthy, vice president of legal & corporate affairs at Virgin Media, said: “We have made a considered commitment to increase the amount of renewable energy in the grid that powers our networks and supports our ongoing commitment to a future with 100% renewal energy. Partnerships like this are important in helping us get there. We are looking at ways to reduce our carbon footprint, and we know energy is one of our biggest areas of opportunity, so this is another great example of finding solutions to be more environmentally responsible.”

Liam Sharpe, key account manager, Energia, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Virgin Media. Like Energia, Virgin Media supports communities across Ireland, helping to keep them connected. With a strong commitment to renewable energy and sustainability, we look forward to supplying Virgin Media to bring 100% renewable energy to its Access Network throughout the country.”