How cyber resilient is your business?
21 October 2021 | 0
The ‘new normal’ has presented a range of threats and challenges from securing devices kept off-site to finding out how many personal devices are actively being used for work purposes. With offices adjusting to hybrid styles of working in the long term, it’s time for IT departments to accept the need for revised budgets, new policies and new practices for keeping company data secure.
TechBeat in association with Logicalis and IBM is polling IT professions to find out the kinds of cyber threats they are regularly facing, the quality of measures they have in place to combat them, and how they think managers are responding to these evolving needs.
Have any lessons been learned from the past 18 months of the Covid-19 pandemic?
Share your thoughts with us in this short survey by clicking here
