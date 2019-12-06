Horizon8 opens Cork office

First European operation will create 50 jobs Print Print Trade

Horizon8 today opened its European headquarters in Cork. The operation is expected to create 50 jobs.

Horizon8 has developed a suite of solutions across professional services, data analytics, AI and blockchain technology.

“For Horizon8, Cork offers us access to a deep talent pool, European connectivity and most importantly a location which is surrounded by best in class academic institutions,” said Patrick Horgan, managing director of Horizon8 in Europe. “Through our collaboration with University College Cork, we are committed to driving R&D innovation in Ireland.

“We look forward to building our presence here in the coming years and creating jobs but also new, cutting-edge solutions for our customers around the world.”

TechCentral Reporters