Holly O’Driscoll on design thinking and innovation

The former P&G innovation strategist talks about changing mindsets, and Ireland looks to the stars Print Print Radio

This week Niall talks with Ampersand CEO and founder Holly O’Driscoll about the value – commercial and organisational – of design thinking.

In other news, we get all excited about Ireland’s space strategy, and have a laugh at Facebook’s cryptocurrency, Libra.

Holly O’Driscoll is a keynote speaker at Design Thinking Ireland on 25-26 June 2019.