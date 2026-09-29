Google readies for first of three launches to form orbital data centre

Google plans to launch its first experimental satellite next week Thursday, marking a first technical test of the Project Suncatcher programme that should ultimately result in a constellation of satellites that together form a data centre in space.

Together with the German company Planet, a test installation has been developed in which four TPU chips are placed in orbit around the Earth. The technical tests will examine whether the chips can survive a launch and then withstand the extreme conditions in Earth orbit for a long period of time.

“In our preliminary research we haven’t been able to find any theoretical reasons why this wouldn’t work,” said Jessica Bloom of Google.





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Space is being considered as a location for AI data centres because solar energy is available there 24 hours a day. In addition, it is so cold that the chips can be cooled by the natural environment.

After the SpaceX launch next Thursday, at least two more launches must take place in 2027 for further technical investigations.

Google is not the only one following this line of reasoning. Elon Musk is working on it. The new generation of his Starlink satellites will have to carry servers that, when linked by laser, form a data centre. Jeff Bezos submitted a similar FCC application with his company Blue Origin under the name Project Sunrise.

Other companies active in this domain include: Starcloud, Lumen Orbit, Red Hat, Axiom Space, Lonestar Data Holdings, Cowboy Space, K2 Space, Relativity Space, Thales Alenia Space, OrbitsEdge, NTT, Ramon.Space and Sophia Space.

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