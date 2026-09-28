EU launches energy and water assessment system for data centres

To balance the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) with environmental sustainability, the European Commission has launched a standardised assessment system to monitor water and energy consumption in data centres. This initiative targets facilities with IT power consumption of more than 500 kilowatts and provides a transparent benchmark for authorities, customers and operators to assess efficiency in relation to regional conditions.

Although data centres are often viewed as digital assets, they are heavily dependent on physical resources. The enormous electricity demand of servers and the large quantities of water needed for cooling can put pressure on local utilities and make expensive power grid upgrades necessary. Because consumption patterns vary according to climate and technology, the new EU framework will analyse specific indicators. These include, among other things, the use of renewable energy, recovery of residual heat and total water consumption, in order to avoid all facilities being tarred with the same brush.

This step is part of a strategic effort to increase Europe’s domestic computing power. With this, the European Union wants to remain competitive with China and the United States and reduce its dependence on American tech giants. There is, however, a significant bottleneck. The construction of power plants and transmission lines often lags behind the pace at which data centres are being built. This has forced some regional authorities to set priorities when allocating limited access to electricity to computing projects.





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Stricter regulation

The current assessment system serves as a precursor to stricter regulation. By 2027, Brussels plans to submit legislative proposals that may include minimum performance requirements and the gradual phasing out of outdated, inefficient equipment. The Commission does recognise that standards need to be flexible, since the energy profiles of high-end AI hubs differ from those of standard server rooms in companies, and cooling needs vary between Northern and Southern Europe.

Despite these efficiency measures, a fundamental policy conflict remains. While individual facilities may become more sustainable, the sheer scale of the planned AI infrastructure means that total demand for resources is likely to continue to rise. At present, countries such as the Netherlands, Ireland and the Scandinavian countries host the majority of these hubs because of favourable tax rules and climatic conditions. The new EU-wide system provides these countries and others seeking investment with a consistent tool to assess the environmental costs of new projects before granting approval.

Business AM