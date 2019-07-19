Google Maps introduce real-time updates for DublinBikes

The function is now available on the Google Maps app on Android and iOS

Google have rolled out real-time bike share information in 24 cities, including Dublin. Now cyclists can use Google Maps to locate bike share stations and pinpoint how many bikes are available and spaces are vacant.

Ito World collaborated with Google on the projected and incorporated a global bike share data feed directly into Google Maps.

The service has been available in New York City for the past year.

Bike sharing has transformed how people move around cities, with an estimated 1,600 bike share systems and over 18 millon shared bikes in urban centres worldwide.

The function is now available in Google Maps on Android and iOS in the following cities: Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Chicago, Dublin, Hamburg, Helsinki, Kaohsiung, London, Los Angeles, Lyon, Madrid, Mexico City, Montreal, New Taipei City, New York City, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco Bay Area, São Paulo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, Zurich.

TechCentral Reporters