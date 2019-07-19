Orreco scores with NBPA to provide player bio-analytics

The consultancy service will focus on athlete blood testing to support and accelerate the recovery of basketball players Print Print Life

Irish sports data, biomarker and athlete performance company Orreco has signed a multi-year exclusive agreement with the USA’s National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) to provide the association with its bio-analytical services.

The Galway-based company’s consultancy service will focus on athlete blood testing to support and accelerate the recovery of basketball players. The goal is to optimise platers performance and health and reducing the number of games lost due to illness. Orreco scientists and performance experts will also work with NBPA Performance staff, delivering educational workshops at the NBPA medical symposium.

Commenting on the partnership, Michele Roberts, executive director of the NBPA said: “Our members go to great lengths to take care of their bodies and this partnership will provide them yet another tool to help maintain their health and perform at the highest level.”

Orrceo includes Newcastle United FC, NBA teams the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks as part of its client base. Recently, Orreco worked with the US Women’s World Cup winning soccer team on the menstrual cycle’s effect on performance.

“This partnership is a natural fit, given that many of our players are already utilizing Orreco for their world-class resources. We now look forward to providing all of our members with access to Orreco’s cutting-edge science so that they can better educate themselves on their biochemistry, a goal that we are deeply passionate about,” said Joe Rogowski, director of sports medicine and research, NBPA.

Earlier this month, Orreco announced a multi-year exclusive agreement the Atlanta Hawks. It has already started providing bio-analytical services to the team.

TechCentral Reporters