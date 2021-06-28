Google launches training initiative for Dublin job seekers

Certificates distributed through the City of Dublin Education and Training Board Print Print Pro

Google Ireland is offering 1,000 Google Career Certificate Scholarships for job seekers in Dublin. The programme is part of Google’s commitment to support Ireland’s economic recovery by offering free tools and training, and is designed to support people in enhancing their skill set to prepare for the jobs of the present and future.

The certificates will be distributed through the City of Dublin Education & Training Board in collaboration with St Andrew’s Local Employment Services, and will be recognised by industry experts and employers, including Google.

Designed by Coursera, the courses include IT support, data analytics, project management and UX design.

advertisement





Research conducted by Google and The McKinsey Global Institute pre-pandemic showed that to ensure job creation, more than 90 million workers may need to develop significant new skills by 2030. The onset of the pandemic has not only accelerated this trend and the shift in the way we work but it has also caused severe disruption of the jobs market, driving many people across Ireland to look for new ways to enhance their digital skills, either by necessity or personal ambition.

“Technology has been a lifeline during the pandemic; from businesses starting to sell their products online and remote working, to helping us all stay connected,” said Shane Nolan, managing director, new business, Google Ireland. “But this has also enhanced a widening skills gap and an upheaval in the jobs market. We hope that by providing access to training in new skills, Google Career Certificates and our partner, the City of Dublin ETB will support many more people in enhancing their career prospects.”

TechCentral Reporters

Professional Development for IT professionals

The mission of the Irish Computer Society is to advance, promote and represent the interests of ICT professionals in Ireland. Membership of the ICS typically reduces courses by 20%. Find out more