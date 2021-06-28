Kontex announces 75 new jobs for Dublin and Tipperary

Cyber security firm Kontex has announced the creation of 75 new jobs across information governance, cloud architecture, managed security services, incident response, data analytics and security engineering.

Founded in 2015, Kontex operates in Ireland, UK and the Netherlands providing cyber security services and solutions to Fortune 500 companies, private and public sector organisations.

Headquartered in Dublin, Kontex has a regional office in Tipperary and a growing international presence where they serve global and local clients. The company, which currently employs 55 cybersecurity professionals, will soon expand its international presence further into a number of strategic locations in the US and Europe.

“Kontex is on track to become one of the leading providers of specialist security services in Europe” said Patrick O’Callaghan, founder and managing director at Kontex. “We aim to expand our team to better meet a growing need to help enterprises solve complex cyber security challenges in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. We are actively recruiting for a number of roles which will be based in our offices in Dublin and Tipperary as well as hybrid/remote working opportunities to service our clients around the globe.”

