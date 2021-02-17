GoContractor raises $5m in Series A funding

Irish-founded company GoContractor raised $5 million in a Series A funding round, which will allow it to further scale across the US and European markets.

The funding round was led by Building Ventures and Ironspring in the US. Existing investors Leslie Buckley, Enterprise Ireland, ACT and Accretion also participated in the round.

As well as allowing GoContractor to scale further the new funding will help it grow its sales, support and marketing teams, and increase investment in its research and development organisation located in Ireland.

GoContractor is the only worker and subcontractor onboarding and data management solution that exclusively focuses on training, managing, and connecting general contractors with their workers and subcontractors in the construction industry.

“We are very excited to work with Building Ventures and Ironspring, they both have an excellent track record and a very solid standing in the construction industry,” said John Naughton, CEO, GoContractor. “BV and Ironspring share our passion and enthusiasm for transforming construction and understand the importance of connecting and qualifying workers through an online platform to safely access construction sites across the globe.”

“With increased competition, labour shortages, and most recently the global pandemic, there is now rapid tech adoption at levels never before seen in the construction industry” said Travis Connors, co-founder and general partner at Building Ventures. “GoContractor has shown that technology adoption at the worker level within the construction industry is not only possible, but has proven it can be done.

“While connecting with and providing COVID-19 training to the entire construction workforce in Ireland, over 250,000 people, GoContractor simultaneously built a strong foothold in the US market with some of the top construction companies in the world. We’re excited to support GoContractor in its mission to connect, train and qualify the construction workforce while improving safety and reducing risk on construction worksites worldwide.”

“Ironspring looks to invest in companies that are transforming the industrial landscape through digital innovation,” said Adam Bridgman, co-founder, and managing partner at Ironspring. “We were attracted to GoContractor because of its laser-like focus on improving safety and compliance in the construction industry while providing real-world, daily time savings to an essential and ubiquitous workflow, the onboarding of workers to a worksite. In addition, the work GoContractor has done to prove that digital onboarding is not only a viable alternative to in-person processes but can be rapidly rolled out on a massive scale, only solidified our desire to bring GoContractor into our portfolio.”

TechCentral Reporters