Apple expected to launch AI-powered devices and updated Siri in smart home push

Under the leadership of new CEO John Ternus, Apple is preparing a significant expansion in the smart-home sector, with a product launch scheduled for 13 October.

According to Bloomberg, the cornerstone of this push is a smart-home hub with the codename J490. This launch also includes the first update to the HomePod mini since 2020 and a new Apple TV set-top box, the first update to that line since 2022.

These hardware releases are intended to showcase the updated Siri AI, a project that faced considerable development delays. Through the integration of large language models partly developed in collaboration with Google, the new Siri has access to Web data and offers more reliable control of apps and household devices.





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Although the HomePod mini and Apple TV will retain their existing appearance, they will be equipped with improved processors to handle these advanced AI capabilities. The HomePod mini will also be available in new pink and green shades.

J490 hub

The J490 hub has a 6″ square screen and is available in two versions: a table model with a tilting arm and a rounded base – reminiscent of the 2002 iMac G4 – and a wall-mounted model with the codename J491. Both models must be continuously powered via USB‑C and have no internal batteries.

The design of the device is characterised by rounded edges and a thin black bezel, finished in standard grey aluminium.

A key innovation of the hub is the ability to offer personalised experiences to different members of the household. Using voice recognition and a facial recognition system, the device identifies who is approaching and automatically adjusts the screen to display that specific person’s notes, calendar and messages. For guests, a privacy mode hides sensitive data.

To guarantee accuracy, users can verify their identity via an iPhone, which also serves as a backup if the hub does not recognise them. In low‑light environments, a white ring light helps the camera identify the user.

Apple plans to place these hubs throughout the home to manage smart locks and thermostats, conduct video calls or play music. In kitchens, they will serve as information centres for recipes and FaceTime calls. The hardware is streamlined for stationary use and features a single front‑facing camera, built‑in speakers and microphones in the base.

The user interface combines aesthetic elements from the Apple Watch, iPad and Apple TV, with a mix of widgets and icons. There is a strong focus on watch faces and photo galleries, following the example of standby mode on Apple hardware. Popular apps such as Messages and Notes are included, with some using a split‑window layout similar to that of the iPad.

Future roadmap

This strategic course correction follows earlier setbacks in the market, where Apple lagged behind Google and Amazon after the lukewarm reception of the original HomePod. In addition to the immediate launch, Apple is developing a privacy‑focused home sensor for room detection and a high‑end hub with a 9″ screen on a 360‑degree rotating robotic arm. At the same time, the company is working with external partners to build a broader ecosystem of third party devices compatible with the Siri AI platform.

Business AM