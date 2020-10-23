Esri Ireland enhances digital mapping capability with Bluesky

Now, Esri Ireland customers will be able to avail of Bluesky's nationwide coverage of high-resolution aerial imagery, terrain data and 3D city models

Esri Ireland has partnered with aerial mapping company Bluesky International to provide organisations across Ireland with highly detailed geospatial data.

Under the partnership, existing and prospective Esri Ireland customers will be able to avail of Bluesky’s premium data resources, including nationwide coverage of high-resolution aerial imagery, terrain data and 3D city models.

Bluesky is the only company to have acquired full aerial coverage of the Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales. Bluesky’s map accurate aerial photography, together with its nationwide 3D terrain mapping, underpins its established contracts with both government and commercial organisations. The company also offers on-demand aerial mapping products to meet organisations’ bespoke requirements for geographic information.

Esri Ireland provides customers with end-to-end geospatial solutions, enabling organisations to choose relevant and high-quality datasets from providers, like Bluesky, to analyse and explore on its ArcGIS platform. Rich and comprehensive sets of data, such as Bluesky’s recently launched National Tree Map of Ireland, will be available for Esri Ireland customers to explore.

“Esri Ireland is delighted to partner with Bluesky to offer our customers access to this level of high-quality digital mapping content. Bluesky creates premium content, such as its aerial photography service, which is already widely used amongst the Irish geospatial community,” commented Paul Synnott, managing director of Esri Ireland.

Robert Loughran, international sales manager at Bluesky, said: “Esri Ireland is responsible for designing and building some of the largest and most advanced GIS solutions in Ireland. Esri software is well established across all sectors of the geospatial community and we are looking forward to enhancing this mapping and spatial analytics technology with our high-quality, fit-for-purpose data and content.”

TechCentral Reporters