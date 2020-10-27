Shannon gets 25 new jobs from exida expansion

US company sets out three-year plan for centre of excellence Print Print Trade

US-based exida has chosen Shannon as the location of its European centre of excellence, creating 25 roles over the next five years.

This project is supported by IDA Ireland.

Exida provides certification, services, assessments, and tools to automation, automotive, robotics, and machinery equipment.

advertisement





“We are very excited to launch exida Ireland to provide local support for our European customers and expand exida’s technical capabilities. There were several factors that led to choosing Ireland for this expansion including; proximity to European customers, strong local talent pool to recruit from, support from IDA Ireland, and the country’s proven track record for foreign direct investment,” said Chris O’Brien, CEO, exida.

“Initial hiring is already completed for the Shannon office and our plans are to bring the total staff count up to 25 in the next three-to-five years. This staff will allow us to expand our software development capability and resource EU projects”, said Iwan van Beurden, director of exida Ireland.“The process of setting up a new office completely virtually was quite smooth, IDA Ireland was there to help and provided excellent support through many net meetings”.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan added: “Due to travel restrictions imposed following the global outbreak of Covid-19, the US-based team at exida experienced Shannon and the Mid West’s unique value proposition and pro-business environment, through IDA Ireland’s remote site visit hub. I wish to congratulate the team at exida on today’s announcement and assure them of IDA Ireland’s continued support.”

TechCentral Reporters