Google searches for ‘shop local Ireland’ increase by 540%

Staggering increases in Google search terms this week relating to shopping online show a wave of consumer support for Irish businesses that have closed their doors due to Level 5 Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Searches for ‘just buy Irish’ peaked with an increase of a massive 3,495%, the term ‘shop local Ireland’ increased by 540% in the past week, and ‘buy Irish gifts’ searches increased by 200%, reinforcing Irish consumers’ intention to support local businesses, creators and retailers as we enter the final quarter of the year.

Alice Mansergh, director of small business at Google Ireland, said: “Our Google search data shows that Irish people are actively searching for ways to support Irish small businesses. The numbers speak for themselves – there is a very clear commitment by Irish consumers to shop local where they can, and it’s very encouraging to see that more consumers are specifically looking for Irish gifts at this time of year that is crucial to local businesses.”

As businesses prepare to face their first weekend in the lead up to Christmas with closed doors, it is important that they are ready and willing to meet consumer demand.

“It has never been more important for Irish SMEs to have an online presence,” added Mansergh, “but even if you don’t have a website there are quick and easy steps you can take to increase your visibility online and make sure customers can find you.”

According to a statement from Google, steps that can be taken to start trading online, include:

Easily connect with customers on Google Search and Maps. Update offerings such as delivery or take-away or allow customers to support you by buying vouchers

Understand what customers are looking for with Google trends

Be found on Google with a free Business Profile

Learn with online courses or webinars

Shoppers are already showing their support for businesses by taking simple steps when online shopping, like including the terms ‘Ireland’ and ‘Irish”’when searching for products and gifts online. But Google is also encouraging consumers to consider additional steps they can take to help their local businesses.

“Consumers can narrow their searches when shopping online to ensure they are supporting local retailers and suppliers in their area,” said Mansergh. “Many local businesses do not have the resources for quick delivery services, so look out for click and collect options in your vicinity. And of course, the all-important customer review that can be added to any business with a Google profile, will help showcase local businesses to a wider customer base.”

For a full range of business supports, visit: g.co/GrowIreland

TechCentral Reporters