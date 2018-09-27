Envisage Cloud to create up to 15 new jobs

Sage systems integrator and software developer Envisage Cloud has announced plans to create 15 roles and increase turnover to €5 million over the next three years.

The new positions would be across its sales, development and implementation and support teams.

The company has completed six mergers and acquisitions in the past few years and sees the UK as an important area of focus.

“We have had really positive experiences with our customer base in the UK and have seen a huge appetite there for more efficient and streamlined financial software solutions,” said Peter Bergin, managing director, Envisage Cloud (pictured).

“The UK presents major possibilities for us and so growing our sales presence in this market is a core ambition as we seek to grow demand and customers.

“Growth is robust across all industry sectors, but engineering, e-commerce, project accounting and the retail sectors have emerged as particularly strong growth areas.

“We have developed our services to cater for the needs of companies operating in these areas. The company has also invested heavily in developing bespoke software solutions that compliment Sage 200cloud, which enable sales, services and finance teams in medium size businesses to streamline businesses processes and collaborate more effectively.

“Currently, almost 10% of our business is from the UK, so we are looking at acquisition opportunities in this market, as well as in Ireland. We have identified a number of businesses that would be a good fit for Envisage Cloud and expect to complete two to three acquisitions in the next 24 months.”

