Enterprise Ireland, Microsoft for Startups open initiative to scale Irish start-ups globally

Enterprise Ireland and Microsoft for Startups have teamed up to high potential start-ups (HPSUs) access to a range of financial and technological supports through the Microsoft for Startups Programme.

Delivered over two years, the Programme provides access to up to $120,000 Microsoft Azure credits; Access to GitHub Enterprise; a package of business tools including Office 365, Dynamics 365, Visual Studio & Power Platform; and a dedicated start-up advocate.

Jenny Melia, divisional manager, high potential start-ups, at Enterprise Ireland, said: “Last year, Enterprise Ireland supported 127 start-ups companies, investing €24 million. However, our start-up strategy involves much more than funding. We are determined to bring together the various strands of the digital ecosystem so that HPSUs can grow their business and scale internationally. This partnership with Microsoft achieves just that.”

Andrew Macadam, Managing Director for Microsoft for Startups Europe, said: “Microsoft’s mission is to empower every person and company on the planet to achieve more and in Microsoft for Start-ups, we focus on working with the most successful start-ups to drive growth through our customers on the Azure cloud.

“Enterprise Ireland’s commitment to developing start-ups with a global ambition and ability to compete internationally is completely aligned with this mission and we are incredibly excited to be partnering with them. Working together, we believe we can provide the perfect platform for Irish start-ups and scale-ups to accelerate their scale and growth globally by leveraging the Microsoft Customer and Partner ecosystem.”

Enterprise Ireland and Microsoft are also committed to supporting and encouraging diversity in technology. Both will support HPSU founders from a diverse range of backgrounds who are traditionally underrepresented in the start-up sphere.

To find out more about the Microsoft for Startups Programme visit: https://startups.microsoft.com/en-us/

TechCentral Reporters