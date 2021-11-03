Eir debuts evo solutions provider business

Eir has announced the creation of 40 jobs at eir evo, a new telecoms and ICT solutions provider. The new business, which employs more than 600 people across Ireland and New Zealand, was formed following the merger of eir Business and Evros Technology Group. The new positions are across a range of skills including IT security, cloud services and software development, with additional roles due to be added in the coming months.

Eir evo will provide what the company calls ‘true end-to-end service delivery and technical innovation’ to the across the island of Ireland. It’s portfolio of business services include voice and collaboration, cyber security, networking and cloud technologies, and managed services.

Martin Wells, managing director of eir evo, said: “Today’s announcement marks an exciting day for Irish industry, combining two of Ireland’s leading companies has enabled us to leverage the best of both, for the benefit of the Irish marketplace, across the whole island.

“Irish businesses today need the power to evolve, to be more agile and flexible in how and where they do business. eir evo will drive technical freedom for our customers, not just by leveraging the latest technologies but through bespoke, intelligent implementation. Eir evo offers an unrivalled portfolio of solutions, never seen before in Ireland.

“Our work matters to us and to thousands of organisations across Ireland. We want people to join our team who share this vision of elevating Irish businesses and giving them the power to adapt, grow and evolve.”

Eir evo’s leadership teams boasts personnel from both eir Business and Evros.

