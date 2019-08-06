Digital Realty names new EMEA director

Colocation and interconnection solutions provider Digital Realty has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Tapley as managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Tapley has served in the role on an interim basis since March 2019. He will be based in London and will continue to report directly to chief financial officer Andrew P. Power.

Tapley previously worked as senior vice president, global portfolio management; senior vice president, global asset management; and vice president, portfolio management at Digital Realty.

Prior to joining Digital Realty in 2013, Tapley served as managing director at Fidelity Investments’ Real Estate Group and Long Wharf Real Estate Partners. He is a CFA charter-holder and earned a BA in Business & Economics from St. Anselm College as well as an MBA in Finance from Bentley College.

“I am honored to be accepting this role at such an exciting time for Digital Realty,” said Tapley. “I look forward to working with our customers and our teams across the region to ensure that Digital Realty is best positioned to execute our strategic expansion plans and support our customers’ global growth.”

chief financial officer Andrew P. Power said: “The EMEA region is a key driver of our global platform, and Jeff’s intimate familiarity with our business, customer-oriented mindset, and tireless work ethic make him the right person to lead our growing EMEA platform.”

TechCentral Reporters